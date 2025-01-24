Shane Beamer shares strong message after accepting contract extension at South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks hired Shane Beamer as their head coach before the 2021 season. Although his record has been up and down, in 2024 they had their most wins in a season since 2017. As a result, management decided to give him a contract extension, although his previous contract was not set to expire until the 2027 season.

His new contract will pay him $8.15 million starting in the 2025 season. It will increase by $100,000 annually until he is paid $8.65 million in the final year of the contract in 2030. He was previously slated to be paid $6.6 million in 2025 under his former contract. The contract reportedly includes a $5 million buyout in the first season which decreases by $1 million every year.

Shane Beamer released a statement after it was announced that he had signed a new contract:

"I’m proud to represent the University of South Carolina and to lead our football program as the head coach. Thank you to President Amirides, Thad Westbrook and the Board of Trustees, Ray Tanner and Jeremiah Donati for their trust and support. As I’ve said before, this is my dream job.

"My family and I love being here. We’ve accomplished a lot on and off the field over the past four years, but we’re not satisfied. There’s more to do and we’re just getting started."

How does Shane Beamer's new contract compare to other top college football head coaches?

Shane Beamer's new contract will pay him over $8 million annually until the 2030 season. However, that would not even place him in the top 12 highest-paid coaches in college football this past season.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was the highest-paid head coach in the 2024 season, earning $13.2 million annually. He led his team to the quarterfinals of the college football playoff.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was the second highest-paid head coach at $11.1 million. He led the Tigers to an ACC Championship and a first-round appearance in the college football playoff.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian rounds out the top three, earning $10.6 million in the 2024 season. He was the most successful of those three coaches last season, leading the Longhorns to a semifinal appearance against the eventual National Champions, Ohio State.

Since Shane Beamer does not have the salary of some of these other top coaches, he does not have quite the same expectations. However, he will be expected to get the Gamecocks back into SEC Championship contention. They last appeared in an SEC Championship Game in 2010.

