  • Shane Gillis takes a dig at Brian Kelly as he delivers verdict on Marcus Freeman ahead of national championship game

By Arnold
Modified Jan 20, 2025 21:16 GMT
Shane Gillis takes a dig at LSU as he delivers verdict on Marcus Freeman ahead of national championship game (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Marcus Freeman has earned praise for his work with Notre Dame this season. The Fighting Irish will square off against Ohio State on Monday for the national title. A few hours before the finale, stand-up comedian Shane Gillis waxed lyrical on Freeman, while aiming a dig at Brian Kelly.

Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," Gillis was asked what he thought about the Notre Dame coach.

"Marcus is the man," Gillis said. "He's awesome. He's the nicest, coolest guy, yeah."

McAfee then pointed out that Kelly had said Freeman would not be able to win a national championship at LSU to which Gillis responded:

"Yeah, he (Kelly) went to LSU. He's gonna ruin that program."
Kelly coached Notre Dame from 2010 to 2021. He compiled a 118-45 record before moving to LSU in 2022.

Following Kelly's departure, Notre Dame hired Freeman. He has led the program to the national championship game in his fourth season and has a chance to end the Fighting Irish's 36-year drought for a national title.

Freeman spent five years with the Buckeyes as a linebacker from 2004 to 2008. He tallied 268 tackles (140 solo), 6.0 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during his collegiate career at Ohio State.

Nearly 16 years after graduation, Freeman can win a national title as a coach against the Buckeyes.

Marcus Freeman to give Charles Jagusah first start of the season at LT in national title game vs. Ohio State

NCAA Football: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman - Source: Imagn
Marcus Freeman will reportedly start Charles Jagusah at left tackle on Monday for the national title game. Jagusah has not started a game for Notre Dame this season, as he tore his right pectoralis muscle in training camp.

However, an injury to Anthonie Knapp has seemingly forced Freeman into starting Jagusah in Notre Dame's offensive line.

Here's a look at the TV and live stream details for the Notre Dame-Ohio State national championship game:

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

