NFL legend Shannon Sharpe is livid with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. On Saturday, the Buckeyes played the last game of their regular season against 125-year-old rivals Michigan. And on Ohio State's final play of the game, something that irked Sharpe happened.

Sharpe took to social media to vent his frustration about what he saw as Michigan intercepted a Kyle McCord pass to Harrison Jr. According to the former tight end, the wide receiver pulled up on the route, leading to a pick. Sharpe criticized the Heisman contenders' decision-making skills during ‘The Game’.

Here is what Shannon Sharpe said about Marvin Harrison Jr. and how he could have avoided the interception that sealed the game for the Michigan Wolverines.

“M. Harrison Jr should be a pick top 5 pick. On that INT he has 2 keep running and break that pass up. He can’t let that 🏈 get picked in that situation. I know safety is there 2 lay a big hit, but he’s gotta continue ran thru the route and not pull up. #TheGame #OSU #Michigan,” Sharpe said on X.

The Ohio State Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord had a different take on the interception. He said the Michigan defense knew the Buckeyes offense would try to get the ball downfield. And they were ready to make the play on Marvin Harrison Jr. to win the game.

“It looked like they played cover-2 to the boundary there on Julian. So I went back to Marvin and kind of got hit as I threw it. Obviously didn’t get as much on the ball as I wanted and they made a play,” McCord said after the game.

Whatever might have been the case, the Wolverines won the rivalry game in a close encounter. It also paved the way for them to the Big Ten championship game.

Michigan book Big Ten championship game spot over Ohio State

‘The Game’ had an added significance this season with the Big Ten championship on the line. Both Ohio State and Michigan had come into the game undefeated. But in the end, there could be just one Big Ten East winner, and that crown went to the Wolverines as they won 30-24.

Marvin Harrison Jr. had a great season, recording 67 receptions for 1,211 receiving yards. He also scored 14 touchdowns. But he couldn't get his team over the line on what proved to be the final play of the last game in the regular season. Will he come clutch in the Bowl Game the Ohio State will be a part of?