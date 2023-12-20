There’s never a dull moment when Colorado coach Deion Sanders is involved. In the latest episode of ‘NightCap’, the dynamic duo of Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson hosted a special guest, the charismatic Coach Prime.

The camaraderie among them gave the episode a hilarious touch, creating some unforgettable moments. The unexpected highlight of the evening emerged when the conversation shifted to the humorous topic of women passing gas in the presence of their partners. Maintaining his trademark straightforwardness, Sanders said:

"Farting in front of your man is not normal!"

Sharpe joined the chorus of agreement, but Ocho was skeptical about the topic. Thus, a lively debate began on the evolving norms in relationships. The comedic climax unfolded when Sharpe shared a side-splitting story from his past involving an intimate encounter with a young lady.

Deion Sanders and Chad Johnson didn’t want Sharpe to spare any details. Sharpe recounted when, during a shared moment in bed, the young lady unexpectedly passed gas and promptly apologized.

Trying to speak in place of Sharpe to imitate the scenario and add to the burst of laughter, Deion Sanders said:

“Time she said ‘excuse me,’ I said ‘that’s fine baby, I generally make them sh*t,' it kept going.”

During the two-hour show, the trio covered various topics ranging from the NFL to college football before turning to more personal preferences like pet peeves.

Deion Sanders provides his golden touch to 'Nightcap' podcast

If you’ve seen Sharpe and Johnson together on the 'Nightcap' podcast, you have a brief idea about their exceptional chemistry. Now, add the flair and unfiltered approach of Deion Sanders to that and you get yourself a feast to watch.

The humor from the above discussion about women passing gas in the company of their partners prompted a dance from Johnson, who was not able to control his laughter. On the other hand, giving a mock disgust look, Coach Prime said,

"Both of y’all nasty man, both of y’all nasty. I know you ain’t lying. Don’t do that, Shannon don’t do that. I gotta write that down Unc."

The episode concluded with Ocho teasing Shannon Sharpe about jotting down the story, much to the feigned disappointment of Sanders.

