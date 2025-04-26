Sharing visual of shrieks from Shedeur Sanders draft party, Jordan Seaton reiterates Deion Sanders Jr’s message

Shedeur Sanders experienced one of the most surprising draft-day slides in recent memory. Once projected as a top-three pick, Sanders’ stock began to fall in the final weeks leading up to the draft. But no one could have predicted just how far he would tumble.

After going undrafted through the first four rounds, Sanders was finally selected on Saturday by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round.

The wait was long and unexpected. Following the 32 picks of Day 1, Sanders remained on the board, and though he handled the situation with grace, frustrations quietly grew among those closest to him.

One of the most vocal person through the situation was Shedeur’s brother, Deion Sanders Jr., who retweeted one of his earlier posts on Thursday.

“THE REJECTED WILL BE RESPECTED,” it read.

After Shedeur Sanders' name was called on Saturday, Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who was at the celebration, posted a short clip of the moment, complete with cheers and shrieks. In his caption, he reiterated Deion Jr.’s message.

Meanwhile, another brother, Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, offered perhaps the most telling – and entertaining – reaction to the unexpected draft slide. After the first round, the Colorado safety, who entered the draft with far fewer chances than his younger brother, turned to Shedeur and joked:

"I don’t even know what they going to do with me because they're doing you like this. If they making him wait, oh buddy!" he continued. "Me?!”

Now, Shedeur Sanders is off to the pros, and in a video posted by the Browns X account, he says:

“Thank you (to) the Browns organization for giving me a chance. That’s all I need.”

The moment of getting your name called in the draft as an athlete is always an exhilarating one, as evidenced by the video that captured the quarterback and his family's big celebration.

Shedeur Sanders’ fall is not without precedent. NFL history includes numerous quarterbacks who had to wait far longer than expected, only to build excellent careers. For instance, Aaron Rodgers famously dropped to the 24th pick in 2005 before going on to win four MVP awards with the Green Bay Packers.

Shedeur Sanders joins the Cleveland Browns amid a crowded quarterback room

The Cleveland Browns traded up in the draft to select Shedeur Sanders, sending their fifth-round pick (No. 166 overall) and a sixth-round pick (No. 192) to the Seattle Seahawks for the No. 144 pick.

Now, Sanders will join a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland. The Browns have already picked up Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round, and they also signed former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett during the offseason.

Deshaun Watson, the Browns’ starting QB, is expected to miss the entire 2025 season with an Achilles injury. Quarterback Joe Flacco is with the team as well.

With all these quarterbacks on the roster, Sanders will have some strong competition, but also a chance to prove himself.

