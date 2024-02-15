Shawn Elliott salary: How much did the former Georgia State HC earn with the Panthers?

Shawn Elliott has resigned as Georgia State Panthers coach, the school announced Thursday.

Elliott had been the Panthers head coach since 2017 but resigned to return to the University of South Carolina and will be their tight ends coach.

"It's extremely difficult to step away from the Georgia State football program, particularly the players and staff who have gone above and beyond," Elliot said in a statement. "As hard as this decision is professionally, it's something that I must do personally. I want to thank Charlie Cobb for giving me this opportunity seven years ago and working tirelessly to collaborate on growing and improving Georgia State football.

"I am proud of this program's growth, our accomplishments and the foundation we laid for future success. I am especially proud of and grateful to all the players who have worked so hard to make this program successful. I know Charlie will hire a tremendous football coach to continue growing the program.

"With his leadership, GSU football is poised to do great things, and I know these young men do just that. I will always be grateful that I was allowed to be a small part of the journey."

Elliott was entering the final year of his deal as he had signed a contract extension with Georgia State in 2020.

In 2023, Shawn Elliott made $811,000, according to the USA Today salary database.

It's uncertain how much Elliott will be paid as the tight ends coach in South Carolina. But, most would assume he would have had to get equal or more money to leave his role as the Georgia State coach.

Shawn Elliott's tenure at Georgia State

Shawn Elliott was named the head coach of the Georgia State Panthers in 2017 and lasted until 2023.

Elliott led the program to a 41-44 record, which included going 7-6 last season and winning the Idaho Potato Bowl.

"We want to thank Shawn Elliott for his hard work and dedication the last seven years to build this football program," Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb said. "I know this was a difficult decision for him, but I understand his personal reasons, and we wish the best for Shawn and his family.

"We are proud of what this football program has accomplished in such a short time. Six bowl games and four bowl victories in our first 10 years at the FBS level - I don't know of another start-up program that has had that kind of success so quickly."

Before getting the job at Georgia State, Elliott was an offensive line coach with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He also served as their interim head coach in 2015, going 1-5, including 1-3 in SEC play.