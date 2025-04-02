“She absolutely hates it”: Kenny Dillingham hilariously shares wife’s reaction to ASU’s maroon field prank

Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham said his wife wasn't too pleased with the school's April Fool's joke. ASU claimed the field would be maroon starting this fall. Some, including Dillingham's wife, did fall for the news.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"My wife texted me this morning like 'No! Oh, April Fools.' She absolutely hates it, I agree with her that it's atrocious. ... I'd rather play a joke on a random Wednesday than April Fools' Day," Dillingham told the media on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luckily for Dillingham and his wife, it was a joke, and the Sun Devils won't be playing on a maroon field in 2025 or going forward.

Of course, Boise State does play on blue turf, so it wasn't a crazy idea that the Sun Devils wanted to play on maroon turf.

Kenny Dillingham believes ASU can become a force in college football

Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils were the talk of college football last season.

Ad

The Sun Devils won the Big 12 title and beat Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. After a successful season, Dillingham and ASU hope to build off that and become a force like Clemson did in 2011.

"Right now, you could argue Utah is inching into that world, but nobody’s really stamped themselves in this era,” Dillingham said last month, via The Athletic. “And I think that’s the challenge. Can we do that? Can we be that team that in seven or eight years from now they’re like, ‘Whoa, they showed up in this time?'...

Ad

"Everybody has these moments where they kind of put themselves on the map in these eras. That’s the goal.”

The Sun Devils are returning quarterback Sam Leavitt in 2025, which will help their chances of winning the Big 12 and being a playoff team again.

Arizona State is set to open its 2025 season on August 30 against Northern Arizona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback