"She was drilling into me a little bit": NFL insider explains how Urban Meyer's wife Shelly defended Tim Tebow

Urban Meyer is known for his time as a head coach with the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010 and with the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018. He won two National Championships with the Gators in 2006 and 2008 and one with the Buckeyes in 2014. During his time in Florida, he coached one of the most famous college football players of all time in quarterback Tim Tebow.
Tebow was Meyer's QB for both of his National Championships at Florida and became a national sensation. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and was a highly anticipated NFL prospect. However, not everyone was confident in his skills translating to the NFL level, including NFL insider Todd McShay.
On Wednesday, McShay appeared on Urban Meyer's podcast, 'The Triple Option.' Halfway through the show, he talked about the first time he came to Urban Meyer's house after criticizing Tim Tebow and his interaction with Meyer's wife, Shelly.
"So I'm driving in for the first time and pulling into Urban's house and I'm such an idiot I didn't even think about it. As I'm walking up to the door I'm like oh, what about the family? So, Shelly, his wife, answers the door and she's like, "glad to have you here, before I let you in, you and I are going to hash things out with my son, my extended son Tim Tebow.""
"And so we stood there for three, four minutes and she was drilling into me for a little bit and I was having to explain myself. We hashed it out and she let me in and we've been close ever since. She's been wonderful to me. That was my first experience with Shelly and going into the Meyer household."
Urban Meyer celebrates Florida's National Championship in college basketball
It has been 15 years since Urban Meyer coached a college football game for the Florida Gators. However, despite it being a long time since him being with the program, he still supports Florida sports.
On Monday, the Florida Gators won the National Championship in college basketball, defeating the Houston Cougars at the end of the March Madness Tournament. Shortly after their win, Urban Meyer went on X to celebrate the team's win.
"Never a doubt!"
This was the first National Championship for the Florida Gators in college basketball since 2007. The program last won a college football national title with Meyer in 2008.
