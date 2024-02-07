"She's going to walk into an extremely hostile environment": After Sheryl Swoopes, Jason Whitlock drops his bold take on Caitlin Clark 

Caitlin Clark is 66 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball. However, this achievement was recently downplayed by a misinformed Sheryl Swoopes, who had no idea of Clark's current year, when she appeared on Gilbert Arenas' podcast.

Following the development, Jason Whitlock has given his bold take on the issue. Speaking on “Fearless with Jason Whitlock,” the Fox Radio analyst believes Clark is going to face a lot of hostilities when she transitions to the WNBA as she doesn't fit into several groups:

“This is something no one can talk about … She's going to face a level of racism from Black players and she's to face a level of hostility from lesbian players because she's not on Team LGBT. She's a Catholic, she's got a boyfriend. She's going to walk into an extremely hostile environment.”

Jason Whitlock claims media will participate in scrutinizing Caitlin Clark

Despite Caitlin Clark’s talent, which Whitlock thinks will raise the profile of the WNBA, the analyst believes the Iowa guard will be subjected to media scrutiny on the professional stage. This would likely further make the professional environment more hostile for the player.

Furthermore, Whitlock is of the opinion that she will also receive a lot of hate from opposing teams in the WNBA. This is perhaps not far-fetched considering the profile she's built at the collegiate level:

“I think the media is going to participate in the diminishment of Caitlin Clark … I think she's going to catch hell from the media, she's going to catch hell from the opposition and if they don't have the right teammates in place and the right head coach in place, she's going to catch hell from her own teammate.”

What does the future look like for Caitlin Clark in WNBA?

Caitlin Clark has made a name for herself in the world of college basketball. The Iowa guard looks to have taken the game to the next level at the collegiate stage with her talent on the court.

Without a doubt, she'll be one to watch in the WNBA. Clark, who is projected as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, is expected to take the league by storm immediately. She's notably also in consideration for Team USA's Olympic team, where she'll be in the midst of top WNBA players.