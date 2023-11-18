"She's not there to throw flags. She's there for diversity" - Jason Whitlock calls out female ref for 'missing 3 obvious calls' in Colorado game

Sports commentator Jason Whitlock hit out at the performance of a female referee during the Colorado Buffaloes vs Washington State matchup at Martin Stadium. Whitlock did not hold back in expressing his dissatisfaction with the officiating, particularly pointing fingers at the female referee and accusing her of missing calls.

Here's what Whitlock tweeted:

"The female ref has missed 3 obvious calls. She's not there to throw flags. She's there for diversity."

Jason Whitlock's criticism of Colorado HC Deion Sanders

In a recent episode of the Blaze TV show "Fearless," Whitlock focused his attention on Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, drawing a comparison to infamous basketball father LaVar Ball. Whitlock claimed that Sanders is more of a "helicopter parent" than a college coach, insinuating that the 56-year-old is using his position to boost the draft stock of his sons.

Whitlock said:

"And there was ONE person, ONE show willing to tell you ‘this thing is going to collapse, this isn't headed on the right track, this team is undisciplined, this team doesn’t have a strategy that fits its actual personnel, this team is being coached by a helicopter parent who is running it like a pee-wee football team."

Deion Sanders, with a rich background in both college and professional football, brings a wealth of experience to the table. His transition from high school coaching to the collegiate level at Jackson State University demonstrates his ascent in his coaching career.

After posting a 27-6 record in three seasons with Jackson State, Sanders was given the head coaching role of the Colorado Buffaloes. In less than a year, Sanders has tripled Colorado's win total, breathing life into a previously dormant team.