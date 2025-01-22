"She said 'now it's about how much money you're going to pay'": Nick Saban reveals Miss Terry's message that influenced his retirement

Nick Saban, the legendary college football coach, recently opened up about the pivotal influence of his wife, Miss Terry, on his decision to step away from coaching. Her candid feedback prompted a deep reevaluation for Saban, a moment of introspection that eventually shaped his remarkable career.

Speaking on "The Pivot" podcast with Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder on Tuesday, Saban shared how Miss Terry’s perspective played a crucial role in his retirement.

“In the end, the last year, we always have the parents over on Saturday night for karaoke and all the players on Sunday morning for breakfast when we’re recruiting,” Saban said.

"And one day she came up to me and she said, ‘Why are we doing this?’ And I said, ‘Why do you say that?’ And she said, ‘It’s always about relationships, but now it’s about how much money you’re going to pay them.’

"So that was one of the things that she hated, that she wasn’t developing relationships with the players and having them over.”

Miss Terry’s frustration stemmed from the evolving landscape of college football, where the focus shifted from personal connections to financial incentives under the name, image and likeness era.

After six national championships and countless memories at Alabama, Saban decided to retire as the sport transformed into something he and Miss Terry no longer recognized. The game may have changed, but their commitment to meaningful relationships remains at the heart of Saban’s legacy.

Nick Saban reveals his biggest career regret

Nick Saban, one of the most successful coaches in college football history, reflected on his one major career regret during Tuesday’s episode of "The Pivot." When asked if he had any regrets, Saban pointed to a decision that shaped his journey—leaving college football for the NFL.

“When I left LSU, that was probably professionally the biggest mistake that I ever made,” Saban said. “Not because we didn’t have success in Miami—because I enjoyed coaching in Miami. But I found out in that experience that I like coaching in college better because you can develop players … a little more than in pro ball.”

Saban also revealed that, at the time, his agent posed a significant question: Did he want to build a Bear Bryant-like legacy in college football or pursue the prestige of being a Vince Lombardi in the NFL?

Throughout his storied career, Nick Saban cemented his place as a legend in college football. He captured seven national championships—one at LSU and six at Alabama—and earned recognition as a five-time SEC Coach of the Year and two-time AP Coach of the Year.

