"She waited up for me to get home" - Nick Saban reveals getting "coached" by wife Terry Saban following Alabama's Week 5 encounter

Legendary coach Nick Saban found himself on a different turf after the game against Mississippi State: "home." The game kicked off at 8 p.m. Central Time. The late-night showdown prompted his wife, Terry Saban, to invoke the coach within herself.

Saban said that Miss Terry had a clear directive:

"If they're not playing good, get on everybody."

Saban, with a touch more animation than usual, followed the script.

"So, I'd say that's just me doing what I'm told," Saban chuckled after the game.

However, the real-time coaching didn't end with the game, a 40-17 Alabama win. Terry Saban was awaiting his return after the game. Apparently, she was armed with insights on the match that she learned from the TV broadcast.

Saban, admitting to the extra dose of coaching, said:

"She waited up for me to get home, so that was a good thing. It was one of the first games she's missed and didn't go to since we've been here — I think it is the first actually. She said she could see what's happening a lot better on TV, so I got coached up quite a bit when I got home."

No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) will gear up for its game against Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday.

Nick Saban demands more from the Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban displayed an unusually animated side after Alabama's 40-17 triumph against Mississippi State on Saturday night. Saban's postgame news conference revealed a coach far from satisfied with his team's performance at Davis Wade Stadium.

As Saban discussed the game, he expressed both pride and concern. He acknowledged defensive lapses:

“Obviously, we didn't play the run as well as we'd like to tonight. But they were more committed to run the ball than we thought they'd be.”

Individual performances drew attention, with Trezmen Marshall standing out on defense. Quarterback Jalen Milroe's efficiency earned praise from the Alabama HC.

“With more confidence, he'll be even more consistent,” Saban said.

The final comment by Nick Saban signified the pursuit of excellence:

"We're not where we want to be. We're not where we need to be."