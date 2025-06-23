"Shedeur didn't have that in the bag": CFB analyst pinpoints major difference between Colorado QB Kaidon Salter and Shedeur Sanders

Kaidon Salter is set to replace Shedeur Sanders as Colorado’s starting quarterback in the upcoming college football season. The quarterback, who transferred to Boulder this offseason after four seasons at Liberty, is believed to be ahead of Julian Lewis for the starting job.

While discussing the list of players who could rush for 1,000 yards in the 2025 season on his “Adapt & Respond with RJ Young” podcast, RJ Young pointed out what differentiates Sanders and Salter. This is the ability to rush the ball, which Salter now brings to the table.

“I think because we have seen an utter lack of running back talent and offensive line push from Colorado since Prime arrived, you want Kaidon Salter to take as much of that off your plate as you can,” Young said (Timestamp 9:17).

“Shedeur just didn't have that in the bag. That's not what he's going to do. He's going to run around and throw. That's why he took so many sacks. You don't want to take any more sacks. You want to keep the ball moving forward. If Kaidon Salter can get you four, five or even 12 every now and again, step out of bounds, that's a great way to move the ball.”

Kaidon Salter established himself as a dual-threat quarterback during his time at Liberty. In his four seasons with the Flames, he rushed for 2,006 yards and 21 touchdowns in 24 starts. This was highlighted by his 2023 performance, where he rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns.

RJ Young expresses confidence in Kaidon Salter amid uncertainty about Marshall Faulk

RJ Young's confidence in Kaidon Salter about boosting Colorado's running game comes amid the coaching change in the running back room. Marshall Faulk was brought in as the Buffaloes' new running back coach, but Young is uncertain about what he brings to the table.

“We'll see what Marshall Faulk can add to that running back room because while Marshall Faulk is a Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer, he's taken over running back coach for the worst rushing team in FBS last year,” Young said.

“The offense did not work unless Shedeur Sanders threw the ball. That's not going to be the case with Kaidon Salter. Does that allow your running back to get a cleaner picture down the line? I think it does.”

Colorado was only able to average 65.2 rushing yards per game last season, while recording 2.5 yards per rush. The Buffaloes' 1.2 rushing touchdowns per game also showed the ineffectiveness of their run game. Faulk will look to change the situation next season.

