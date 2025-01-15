"Shedeur to Dallas confirmed": Fans baffled at Shedeur Sanders reportedly approving Coach Prime's Cowboys transition

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders broke his silence on the recent rumors surrounding his dad Coach Prime potentially becoming the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. With the team firing Mike McCarthy after five seasons, reports emerged that owner Jerry Jones is in touch with Deion about potentially taking over the team.

Shedeur is also heading for the NFL this year as he is gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. He recently attended the NBA game between the Nuggets and the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

At halftime, the quarterback was asked about his thoughts on his dad taking over McCarthy's job. Shedeur was seemingly on board with the idea, stating that he would like to see it happen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think it would be cool. What do you think?" Shedeur said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media reacted to the graduating Colorado QB's approval of his dad potentially leaving Boulder. One fan opined that Shedeur's comments "confirmed" that the Cowboys will draft him in April.

"Shedeur to Dallas confirmed," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan talked about the Cowboys having the No.12 pick and not being high enough to draft the Colorado QB.

"They ain't getting a pick high enough to draft Shedeur though," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"As if the cowboys couldn't be a bigger circus," one wrote.

"Not happening. Shedeur is a Giant," a fan commented.

"This literally means nothing," a fan opined.

"They're both Browns," another commented.

Jason Whitlock claims Coach Prime is 'manipulating' things for his son Shedeur Sanders

On Tuesday's episode of his podcast, analyst Jason Whitlock claimed Deion Sanders is trying to manipulate the situation from behind the scenes after the latter's reported conversation with Jerry Jones.

Whitlock also claimed that if Coach Prime does decide to come to the NFL, it wouldn't be hard for him to sign his son in the draft.

"I don't think you have to orchestrate a move and trade up to get Shedeur Sanders," Whitlock said. "You can get Shedeur Sanders in the second round. You can get Shedeur Sanders in the third round ... With Deion orchestrating and manipulating things behind the scenes for Shedeur, there's a lot of teams that would be like, 'Nah, I'm good on Shedeur.'

"I'm not bringing Deion's ego and interference into my organization. Deion wants him to play with Deion. We're gonna let that happen." (17:35 onwards)

While the future is uncertain for Coach Prime and his sons, Deion is presently focused on gearing up for the upcoming season with the Buffs and beginning a new era with them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place