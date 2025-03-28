“Shedeur could drop”: Super Bowl Champ’s blunt reality check to Coach Prime amid rumors of him “pulling an Eli” at the draft

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones believes that Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders should stay out of his son, Shedeur Sanders', draft process. Many think Coach Prime will step in to prevent a team he doesn't see as a good fit for his son from drafting him.

However, Sanders recently commented that he intends to stay out of his son's draft process and will be happy to see Shedeur go to any quarterback-needy team in the NFL. Taking to FS1's "The Facility" on Friday, Jones offered his thoughts on the situation.

Jones said he's happy to hear Coach Prime is staying out of things because he fears any interference from him could cause Shedeur to slip in the draft if he attempts to pull an Eli Manning-type of move.

"I love him staying out of it," Jones said (Timestamp: 0:03). "And I believe it's the right thing to do because you don't know where Shedeur is going to go. Shedeur is not the bonafide No. 1 quarterback in this draft to where we're saying 'Man, hey, you got to take him.' Unlike those other quarterbacks whose dads or whatever came out - they were the bonafide No. 1.

"We don't know where Shedeur is going. And if he does try to do any of that, Shedeur could drop. I'm looking at the draft right now. ... So, my thing is, don't play with your son's stock and make him drop in this draft. Stay out of this."

What happened with Eli Manning in the 2004 NFL draft?

NFL: Pro Bowl Championship-AFC at NFC - Source: Imagn

Should Coach Prime prevent his son from being drafted by a particular NFL franchise, it wouldn't be the first time a father has stepped in to prevent his son from going to a team he disapproved

In 2004, Eli Manning was drafted first overall by the San Diego Chargers despite Eli's father, Archie, saying that his son would refuse to play for the team if they drafted him.

The Chargers drafted Manning anyway, as they had a deal in place with the New York Giants to trade Manning to the franchise in exchange for San Diego's own first-round draft pick, quarterback Phillip Rivers.

New York also gave San Diego a 2004 third-round pick, a 2005 first-round pick and a 2005 fifth-round pick. It will be interesting to see if a similar situation plays out with Shedeur Sanders.

