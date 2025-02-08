“Shedeur is the guy”: Coach Prime issued a reality check to Shilo Sanders after assessing their QB skills in their youth

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has two sons entering the 2025 NFL draft: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders. On Friday, Coach Prime appeared on "NFL on NBC," where he discussed the future of his two sons.

The host asked if he always knew that Sheduer had the talent to be an NFL QB. The Buffaloes coach said (starts at 1:15):

"When he first started. You know I coached him from youth up. Both of them played QB. Shilo did too but there came a time I said, "Shilo look, it's over, it's over, Shedeur is the guy." But I knew early on because his nickname has always been Grown because he's always been so mature, and forward thinking, and so thoughtful of situations that he's already visited.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, I get a kick when I see him in interviews and I see him articulate himself after the games, even after we got our butts kicked to see how he handles it. I'm proud of him. And it's his birthday today I'm sorry! Shilo's is two days from now so happy birthday to him."

Sanders said that while both Shilo and Shedeur played QB, the latter was more natural for the role.

Coach Prime speaks about when he knew that he was meant to teach young football players

Coach Prime had the opportunity to take an NFL head coaching job after the 2024 season, but he decided to stay with the Colorado Buffaloes. He has said several times that he feels more drawn to the college game. He was asked about this on Friday. He said (starts at 2:00):

"Yeah I'm not gonna say a moment. When I was suicidal at a point in time, I knew the devil was trying to kill me for a reason. Getting past that and getting over that hump. Understanding that I had true purpose. It's not just to play the game of baseball or football. It was kind of being like the navigational system of life to a bunch of young men."

Deion Sanders has done an outstanding job of turning around the Colorado Buffaloes after taking over in 2023. The way his students talk about him in the media demonstrates how much they adore and respect him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place