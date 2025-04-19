"Shedeur does a lot of things that I wish I could've done": NFL legend gives his vote of confidence to Deion Sanders' son

As the 2025 NFL draft nears, Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, has been winning praise from the legends of the game. The recent one on the line was Norfolk State head coach and College Football Hall of Famer, Michael Vick, who mentioned that Sanders is a unique prospect. Wherever he goes, he will bring massive changes, just like how he transformed different programs at college.

The Colorado quarterback had previously mentioned that he models his game around Vick and will translate the same to the NFL. Reacting to this comment, Vick said (via Christine Williamson of ESPN on Thursday):

“Shedeur does a lot of things that I wish I could have done, especially throwing the football, his accuracy, his touch, his ability to find the open man is uncanny."

“His confidence is there. His leadership is there," Vick added. "And Shedeur has a way of going about it, other than, different than other people. You know, some of us have quiet confidence, and some of us have loud confidence. And regardless of what confidence is, and you know, we've had some conversations in the last couple of weeks.

"And you know, obviously everybody feels that they should be positioning, and might not like where they might be drafted, but at the end of the day, we find the positives in it. And if it's a little later, then you're going to have a better supporting cast. And so, you know, that was my advice Shedeur.”

Team that can pick Shedeur Sanders deep in first round

The Colorado quarterback's fate in the 2025 NFL draft remains uncertain. Although Shedeur Sanders is anticipated to be a top three pick once Cam Ward is selected as high as possible, there are rumors that he could fall out of the top 10. Even if this becomes a reality, teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers remain strong contenders for him.

They even had a private meeting with him after the Colorado Pro Day. They hold the No. 21 overall pick in the first round.

After Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, Mike Tomlin was unable to name a perfect replacement to fill the void. That's where Shedeur comes to play. He could be a great addition, given that he has past experience in building programs with poor records.

