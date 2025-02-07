Shedeur Sanders has 1 unselfish wish on his birthday as he gears up for the 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders and the rest of his family are in New Orleans for the Super Bowl. They have attended several events, including the NFL Honors, and are expected to be present for the big game. On Thursday, Well Off Media posted a video with various clips from the day the team arrived.

In the video, the Sanders family celebrated Shedeur Sanders' birthday a little early. Although his birthday was not until Friday, February 7th, they had candles for him to blow out on some pastries. Before he blew out the candles, Sanders told everybody his wish, which ended up being incredibly unselfish (starts at 13:20).

"Alright, my birthday wish... I need my Colorado players to get drafted," Sanders said. "Alright, bet, we good."

Shedeur Sanders is one of many players from the Colorado Buffaloes who could be picked in the 2025 NFL draft

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of two high-profile Colorado Buffaloes players entering the 2025 NFL draft. Alongside Sanders, two-way star Travis Hunter is expected to be a top-five pick. Both players are viewed as top players who could be picked as high as first by the Tennessee Titans. It would be surprising if either slides out of the top five.

However, they are not the only Colorado Buffaloes players who could be drafted in April. Pro Football Focus has six Buffaloes players ranked within their top 300 prospects. They are as follows:

No. 1 WR and CB Travis Hunter

No. 42 QB Shedeur Sanders

No. 214 WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

No. 224 WR Will Sheppard

No. 228 WR LaJohntay Wester

No. 271 S Shilo Sanders

While Shedeur Sanders is only ranked 42nd by Pro Football Focus, he is still expected to be selected high in the upcoming draft. Pro Football Focus' rankings do not account for organizational needs, and as a result, QBs often get ranked lower than they end up getting drafted.

The highest-ranked QB according to Pro Football Focus is Miami's Cam Ward at 17th. However, both players are expected to be drafted in the top five.

Three teams in the top five have the potential to draft a QB, and they have the top three picks, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants. The top two QBs are expected to take Sanders and Ward. The team in that group that misses out on a QB has a very good chance of drafting Travis Hunter.

