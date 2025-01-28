Shedeur Sanders’ Colorado teammate opens up about the possibility of teaming up in the NFL ahead of the 2025 Draft

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the stars of the upcoming NFL draft. He is projected to be a top-five pick and could even be the first pick. However, he has several other teammates who are projected to be drafted, just in the later rounds.

One of those players is wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. Wester was interviewed on Monday about Sanders, the draft and his future.

"I actually have 'Chosen One' tatted on my arm right here with the bricks behind just to never let me forget - you're the one that's going to get that dough down for your family to have generational wealth."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wester was then asked if it ever crossed his mind that he could play on the same team as Shedeur Sanders in the NFL. The reporter suggested that a team could draft Wester after seeing that he was one of Shedeur's "brightest weapons" this season.

"No doubt. We have our conversations about it. But yeah, there was no doubt we were gonna play together during college. We definitely been having those conversations with us playing at the next level in the league too as well. But it's out of our hands, you know? I've done my part and now it's up to God and these scouts, man. So, if they want it, they're gonna make it happen.

"I just want to prove that I can play at the next level. I can play against the best talent and I can hang with them, that I'm a steal, most importantly that I'm the steal of the draft. I don't feel like I got a lot of recognition as of right now. But this week I just want to prove that I'm a steal and I can help out any organization I play for."

Expand Tweet

The prospect of LaJohntay Wester and Shedeur Sanders getting drafted by the same team

LaJohntay Wester is the 257th-ranked player in the draft according to Pro Football Focus. As a result, there is a chance that the team that drafts Shedeur Sanders early could pick Wester in the later rounds.

According to mock drafts, the teams most likely to draft Sanders are the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. Those teams have the first three picks in the draft and all could use a young star quarterback. As a result, if the two Buffaloes players are going to team up in the NFL, it could likely be on one of those three teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place