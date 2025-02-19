Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward engage in fun banter at combined practice before 2025 NFL Draft

Both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are considered to be the top two QB prospects in this year's draft. Despite playing for different teams, they share a strong friendship and are practicing together to prepare for their professional careers in the league.

Shedeur Sanders helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. Cam Ward, on the other hand, led the Miami Hurricanes to a 10-3 season and a Pop-Tart Bowl appearance. The duo shares workouts, fun banter, and hilariously trash-talk each other.

'Well Off Forever' shared a video of Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward practicing together for the upcoming draft at the UNLV campus. In the video, we see Ward taking shots at the Colorado quarterback for his 74% pass completion, stating that it was only because he threw bubble screens and check-downs.

"That's how you threw it. That's how you got a 70% completion rate," Ward said. "All you do is this-look, Lajohntay, bubble screen, touchdown! I ain't throwing bubble screen!"

"I can find the highights to it!" Shedeur argued. "Consistency, that what he lacks," the Colorado quarterback added while giggling.

The clip then showcased both quarterbacks engaging in some passing drills and boasting about their arm accuracy with each other. Both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward had their own style of play for their respective teams.

Coach Prime's son was primarily a pocket passer who tried to make plays with his arm accuracy. He finished the 2024 season with a total of 4,134 yards, and 37 TDs passing, and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Cam Ward, on the other hand, is more of a dual-threat quarterback. Before his stint with the Hurricanes, he played for two seasons each for Incarnate Word and Washington State. During the 2024 season, Ward put up 4,313 yards and 39 TDs passing while rushing for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

Former NFL executive sets expectations from Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 Scouting Combine

Both quarterbacks have been invited to participate in this year's NFL Scouting Combine. This will give the teams and scouts a closer look into their talents and who could possibly be the first quarterback off the board.

However, there are circumstances when some players decide not to participate in the Combine. Former NFL executive Louis Riddick hopes that both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward make a statement in Indianapolis.

"Want to see QB's Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough, and Cam Ward all actually THROW at the scouting combine," Riddick wrote on X. "They will all be in the same group, throwing to receivers that they aren't familiar with...which allows the cream to rise to the top. Great QB's get on the same page fastest with unfamiliar receivers. This needs to happen."

The teams with the top-three picks in the draft this year are in requirement of a long-term quarterback, with the Tennessee Titans holding the No. 1 pick. Since this year's QB class is weak, teams will be impatient to draft the top two quarterbacks off the board.

