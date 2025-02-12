Shedeur Sanders cameos in new Nike commercial featuring Deion Sanders' signature shoe line

The Shedeur Sanders hype train continues to chug along and has now hit overdrive. He has made several appearances, ranging from courtside NBA games where Greg Anthony gave his blazer to give to his father, to speaking to the top teams in the draft during the East-West Shrine Bowl, to last weekend’s Super Bowl.

Sanders has just kicked his marketing campaign up another notch, making a cameo in Nike’s new commercial for his father’s Diamond Turf 1 sneakers.

The sneakers, originally released in 1994, made a grand comeback in 2025 on the Friday leading up to the Super Bowl. Sanders also played on those shoes at the Super Bowl flag football game. The shoes have also become a hit among athletes, influencers and celebrities alike.

Deion Sanders has not played in almost two decades, but his influence and brand are still strong among the football community. The fact that his shoes sold out within hours of their release is proof, and now he’s using that marketing magic for his son in the lead-up to his professional career.

Shedeur Sanders’ landing spot is still a mystery

While Shedeur Sanders has been busy making media waves, his draft destination is still a mystery. Miami quarterback Cam Ward has seemingly inched ahead in the race to be the first quarterback taken, and might even be first overall, according to the betting sites as he is now the odds-on favorite.

While speculations persist that he may join the New York Giants, the New York Jets have also joined as a possible destination following rumors claiming that the Jets are parting ways with the 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Giants currently hold the higher pick between them at No. 3 in the NFL Draft with the Jets at No. 7, but it won’t be totally surprising if the Jets make a move to trade up and snatch Sanders away.

The Jets are starting fresh with a new GM and head coach and drafting a new quarterback is a priority for the franchise that has not even tasted the playoffs in the last 14 seasons.

