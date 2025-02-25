Shedeur Sanders’ chef spotted wearing Raiders cap, triggers cheeky comment from Ex-CU star

Shedeur Sanders fueled more speculation ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders posted a video on his YouTube on Monday where his chef was seen wearing a Las Vegas Raiders cap.

Ad

Sanders has been linked to the Raiders, and the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback noticed his chef had the hat on and made a comment (18:07):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know what's going to go viral though? That he has the Raiders hat on."

After Sanders' cameraman asked the chef if he did it on purpose, he said the hat is the one he wears every day. Shedeur gave a cheeky response:

"That is like you asking an undercover cop asking if he's undercover."

Even though Sanders' chef said he always wears a Raiders hat, there's no doubt that is expected to fuel more speculation on where the former Colorado star wants to go.

Ad

Las Vegas has the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft and has been linked to Sanders ahead of the draft.

Raiders reportedly prefer Cam Ward over Shedeur Sanders

Las Vegas has a need at quarterback, but the Raiders reportedly favor Cam Ward over Shedeur Sanders.

Sportskeeda's NFL insider Tony Pauline reported that the Raiders are looking to trade up in the draft to select Ward.

Ad

"The overall belief from people in the league is that the Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the teams actively attempting to trade up with the hopes of selecting quarterback Cam Ward," Pauline wrote.

"The team needs a quarterback and wanted to move up for Jayden Daniels one year ago, thought it was a completely different regime running the show in Las Vegas."

Ad

However, Pauline added the Raiders would also be fine taking Sanders at sixth if Ward was gone and they couldn't trade up:

"There are some who believe that if they can't make a trade for Ward, there's a reasonable chance that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could fall to the Raiders at No. 6."

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Buffaloes in 2024.

Sanders is +200 to be the first quarterback selected in the draft, which implies a 33.3% chance as the oddsmakers expect Cam Ward to be the first quarterback off the board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place