"Shedeur Sanders deserved it more," "He played 1 season": CFB fans react as Auburn gears up to retire Cam Newton's jersey

Auburn will retire Cam Newton’s No. 2 jersey on October 11 during its rivalry game against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Newton, who played one season for the Tigers in 2010, had an excellent year, winning the Heisman Trophy and taking Auburn to a 14-0 record and a national championship.

NEWS: Auburn is retiring Cam Newton's number, the school announced

Fans reacted to the news on X.

“Why did it take 15 years?” a fan commented.

During his one year at Auburn, Newton became the first Southeastern Conference player to pass for over 2,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He finished with 2,854 passing yards, 1,473 rushing yards and accounted for 51 touchdowns (30 passing, 20 rushing and one receiving).

“dude played one (1) season at Auburn,” a fan said.

Some compared Newton’s situation to that of former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who had his jersey retired after an incredible 2024 season in Boulder that saw him pass for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and a 74.0% completion rate. Colorado finished the campaign with a 9-4 record, its first winning campaign in a long while.

“Shedeur Sanders deserved it more,” a fan wrote.

“Who would've thought that Shedeur Sanders number would have gotten retired at Colorado before Cam Newton's at Auburn???” another fan said.

Meanwhile, many celebrated the decision, calling it long overdue.

“Most deserving number retirement in school history,” a fan said.

“welll deserved, not many SEC QB’s can house QB power/sweep for 40+yards consistently… one of the best cfb players of all time…,” one fan commented.

Cam Newton on Auburn retiring his jersey number

With this tribute, Cam Newton joins an incredible group of Auburn athletes whose numbers have been retired. Heisman winners Pat Sullivan (No. 7) and Bo Jackson (No. 34), along with wide receiver Terry Beasley (No. 88).

"Auburn will always be home to me," Newton said in a statement. "The national championship we won in 2010 was a special moment, and to have my jersey retired alongside legends like Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson, and Terry Beasley is an incredible honor that I'll cherish forever. War Eagle!"

Newton’s No. 2 jersey has not been worn since the 2010 title game, although that season, it was shared with cornerback Aairon Savage.

