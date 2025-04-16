“Shedeur Sanders doesn’t belong in the Hall of Fame”: Ex-NFL QB on how Coach Prime’s position drove CU’s decision to retire son’s jersey

Former NFL quarterback Sean Salisbury believes Coach Prime has made a mistake by retiring the numbers of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter at Colorado. According to the pundit, it's too soon to retire both their numbers, and in the case of Shedeur Sanders, it's undeserved.
Speaking with coach Jason Brown on Tuesday, Salisbury said:
"Put it this way, if Deion wasn't the head coach, neither one of these guys have their jersey retired in the spring game."
He continued, delving into the two players:
"Travis Hunter won a Heisman Trophy, and he's a far better player at his job right now than Shedeur Sanders is at his, and Shedeur Sanders is a good player, but a good player, you're just not giving retired jersey opportunities away. There's a lot of guys that don't have a retired jersey that are pretty damn good players."
He ended with his final take on Sanders:
"Shedeur Sanders does not belong in the Hall of Fame ahead of that. Period."
What are the odds of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders for the first overall pick of the NFL Draft?
The retirement of their jerseys comes as we are less than a week away from the NFL draft. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's draft stock stories are night and day. As the Heisman Trophy winner has risen in the odds to become the first overall pick of the draft, currently being third, Sanders' stock has plummeted through 2025.
Initially the favorite to become the first overall pick of the draft, Shedeur is now fourth in the odds with a steady decline punctuated by a more steep fall following interviews with teams at the NFL combine.
At the moment, Shedeur Sanders has odds of +4000 and Travis Hunter of +3400. The heavy favorite for the first overall pick is Miami's Cam Ward with odds of -1200.
