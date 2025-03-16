Shedeur Sanders hypes up Geno Smith with 1-word message after Raiders secure him in bold trade

On Thursday, quarterback Geno Smith was officially traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders posted his reaction to the move on social media on Sunday.

Sanders posted a story on his official Instagram account, which included a picture of the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Sanders dressed in black and a single-word description.

“Legendary,” Shedeur Sanders wrote in his Instagram story.

Shedeur Sanders shared his thoughts on Geno Smith's move to the Las Vegas Raiders. (Credits: IG/@shedeursanders)

Even though Geno Smith’s trade to the Raiders was reported on Mar. 7, it only became official on Thursday. The Seahawks got a 2026 third-round selection (92nd overall) in exchange for the quarterback’s services. It was also one of the most unexpected moves in the offseason.

Smith is coming off a 4,320-yard season. He also threw for 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2024 while struggling behind a shaky offensive line in Seattle.

Could this mean a potential Shedeur Sanders - Geno Smith reunion in Las Vegas?

While the Las Vegas Raiders needed a quarterback after the 2024 season, the Geno Smith trade may have shut the door for Shedeur Sanders going to Las Vegas in the upcoming Draft. Smith (34) should still have a few more years as an NFL starting quarterback.

For his part, Sanders is considered the second-best quarterback in the NFL Draft, as former Miami signal-caller Cam Ward is now considered the top passer by most experts.

Sanders’ draft position has also been a topic of discussion lately, as some reports suggest his draft stock has dropped per some scouts.

Urban Meyer gives take on Shedeur Sanders draft stock

With Shedeur Sanders reportedly sliding on draft boards, Fox college football analyst and former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on the former Buffaloes’ quarterback.

“The reason he is slipping is because they (NFL Teams) are looking at the competition that he played. I don’t know if I necessarily agree with that because what I saw, I saw a guy that was athletic enough to get out of trouble, a live arm, stays alive (and) competes his butt off and he’s always on the run because his offensive line struggled,” Urban Meyer said.

Entering the off-season, Sanders and Ward were almost even the top quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, as the pre-draft process progressed, the former Hurricanes quarterback gained ground, while Sanders reportedly fell off.

