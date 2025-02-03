Shedeur Sanders drops 1-word reaction as Colorado star Jordan Seaton flexes his lavish lifestyle

Shedeur Sanders is gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the quarterback is still keeping a close connection with his Colorado teammates.

On Sunday, Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton took to Instagram to flaunt his lavish lifestyle, posting a few snaps in and around his car. When Sanders caught a glimpse of Seaton's post, he responded with a one-word comment.

"Hard," Sanders wrote, followed by a fire emoji.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credits - Jordan Seaton Instagram

Trending

Seaton played in all 13 games of the 2024 season in his freshman year at Colorado. The offensive tackle played in 612 pass-blocking snaps and only allowed three sacks.

While Seaton and Sanders played together at CU for just one season, they formed a strong bond. The quarterback also invited the offensive lineman on his YouTube podcast last week.

Seaton is expected to remain at Colorado next season to continue working under Coach Prime. However, he will now set his sights on the NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders is tipped as a top-three pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders is widely regarded as a top-three pick in this year's NFL draft. He is also projected to go as the first quarterback off the board.

Sanders began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2021. He played two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023.

In his final year at CU, Sanders did wonders for his draft stock. The quarterback posted 4,134 yards passing yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns, leading CU to a 9-4 record.

The Buffs were also recognized as one of the most improved teams in the country, after finishing the 2023 season with a dismal 4-8 record.

The Tennessee Titans hold the top pick in this year's draft, followed by the Cleveland Browns. The New York Giants hold the No. 3 pick.

With many projecting that Sanders could go as a top-three player, he could join either one of the aforementioned teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place