Shedeur Sanders drops 3-word reaction to accusations of being “brash” & “arrogant” during interviews with NFL teams

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders dropped a three-word reaction to reports saying he was arrogant during interviews with NFL teams.

Sanders didn't work out at the combine but did meet with teams. After the combine ended, a report came out that he was brash and arrogant during meetings.

On Monday, NFL insider Josina Anderson tweeted:

"I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off “brash” and “arrogant” in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source."

"According to league sources, said QB coach seems to have issue with “the culture” of athletes who have broad fame and financial success before entering the NFL, and in their* opinions, appears to them to have a problem certain athletes—I’ll leave it at that."

After Anderson's report, Sanders issued a three-word reaction on Instagram.

"How you know," Sanders wrote.

Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks available ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Ward is expected to be the first quarterback off the board, followed by Sanders, who is expected to be a top-10 pick.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

Analyst has Shedeur Sanders falling down draft board

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most polarizing figures in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After he didn't throw at the combine and his character was called into question, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has Sanders being selected 29th overall, falling way down the draft board.

"Sanders' slide is over, as the Browns flip their No. 33 overall pick and an additional selection to the Commanders in order to take a swing at a QB of the future," Zierlein wrote.

Sanders falling all the way to 29th overall would be a huge slide, as many expect him to be a top-10 and even maybe a top-five pick.

Quarterbacks and players sliding on draft day is nothing new, and if his character has been put into question, he could be a candidate to slide down the draft boards.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

