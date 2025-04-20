Shedeur Sanders drops a 4-word reaction ahead of jersey retirement event on Colorado’s spring game

Shedeur Sanders officially had his No. 2 jersey retired by Colorado on Saturday at Folsom Field ahead of the Black and Gold spring game. The quarterback got the rare honor alongside former teammate and Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, who had his No. 12 jersey retired.

It's a day Sanders will remember for the rest of his life. Before the jersey retirement ceremony in Boulder, the quarterback posted a four-word message on social media, reacting to the memorable event happening that day.

“April 19th, 2025 ….. Legendary,” Sanders wrote on X.

Sanders and Hunter are the fifth and sixth players to have their jerseys retired at Colorado. The two joined four other former Buffs, Byron White (24), Joe Romig (67), Bobby Anderson (11) and Rashaan Salaam (19) as players to have received the honor.

In his two years at Colorado, Sanders led the resurgence of the program, which had performed poorly for close to a decade before his arrival. While the first season only ended with a 4-8 record, the Buffaloes got back stronger in the second season, posting a 9-4 finish.

The QB finished his Colorado career with 7,364 passing yards and 64 touchdowns. His accuracy gave him the highest completion percentage ever in the FBS. The quarterback won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Deion Sanders reacts to Shedeur Sanders' jersey retirement criticism

There's been a lot of criticism of Colorado’s decision to retire Shedeur Sanders’ jersey. While many understood that of Travis Hunter after his historic Heisman Trophy win, there were a lot of questions on whether the quarterback deserved it. Deion Sanders reacted to this on Thursday.

"Let’s get the elephant out of the room." Sanders said in a news conference on Thursday. "I don’t want to talk about this too long. I’m going to just talk briefly and let it go.”

“We’re talking about Shedeur, we ain’t talking about nobody else. If his last name wasn’t Sanders, we wouldn’t be having this discussion. The only reason we’re having this discussion is that his last name is Sanders. That’s it.

“There have been so many things accomplished at this university expeditiously, it’s been unbelievable. And I think we should be appreciative and we should be thankful.”

The younger Sanders is set to enter the NFL draft in the coming days, with the event taking place in Green Bay. Reports indicate that the quarterback will not be in the green room, fueling speculation about his draft stock, which has seen a notable decline in recent months.

