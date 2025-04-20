Shedeur Sanders drops a 5-word comment showcasing mentality ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders has helped rebuild the Colorado Buffaloes unit into a championship contender once again alongside his father, Deion Sanders. Coach Prime and Shedeur - who arrived in 2023 - brought a winning mentality to Boulder and that saw the program rejuvenate from a disappointing 2022 season (1-11) to finishes of 4-8 in 2023 and 9-4 in 2024.

Ad

Now, the quarterback has his sights set on the NFL. Widely projected as a day one pick in this year’s draft, Sanders’s name is in the mix for teams looking to find their next franchise quarterback. But as the draft nears, his game has been picked apart by scouts and analysts, as it sometimes is.

However, despite the scrutiny, Shedeur Sanders remains confident. On Sunday, he tweeted a simple five-word message:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Failure is not an option.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Buffaloes honored Sanders - who threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, completed 74.0 percent of his passes and finished with a 168.2 passer rating in 2024 - by retiring his No. 2 jersey, a distinction shared with teammate Travis Hunter, whose No. 12 jersey was also retired by the program.

NFL insider on Shedeur Sanders’ toughness

Many NFL insiders have taken note, including analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who spoke highly of Shedeur Sanders’ grit during Friday’s episode of “The Joel Klatt Show.”

Ad

"You can't question this toughness number one, that's just not allowed to you can't watch that tape and question that guy's toughness," Jeremiah said (Timestamp: 01:00). "He did not wilt after getting hit like crazy. Some of it, you know, even his own fault at times. We'll get to that in a minute. But toughness is unquestionable.

Ad

“The other thing is, when things are clean and he's got sidelines, he is incredibly accurate. He can put the ball in a mailbox, like he has pinpoint accuracy when things are there for him. So, you know, to me, the arm strength thing is part of it, just, you know, driving the ball outside. And even at the Pro Day, they didn't really drive it outside the numbers.”

Ad

As the draft is right around the corner, on Thursday, Shedeur Sanders is expected to be selected within the top 10 picks. The New York Giants are being viewed as the consensus favorite to draft him, with the Las Vegas Raiders close behind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place