Shedeur Sanders drops a one-word message as he gears up to visit the Raiders

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Apr 14, 2025 18:55 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders seems to be fired up ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback has had a tumultuous experience in his draft process so far with loads of uncertainty clouding his draft stock. Without a doubt, his last name has played some role in this.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, Sanders will be visiting the Las Vegas Raiders this week as the draft approaches. The quarterback's father, Deion, made headlines late last year when he told then-Raiders coach Antonio Pierce that he wanted him to draft both of his sons.

Ahead of the visit, Shedeur Sanders dropped a one-word message on social media to ignite the talks around his draft process. The word has been associated with him and his trademark throughout his college career.

“Legendary,” Sanders wrote on X.
The Raiders were strongly linked to drafting Sanders in December. However, the franchise got veteran Geno Smith, reducing the possibility of using a first-round pick on a quarterback. Nonetheless, Tom Pelissero ignited the talks on Monday.

"The Raiders, sitting at No. 6, are in a position where if – if – Shedeur Sanders slides out of those top three spots, potentially, that could be in play," Pelissero said on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."
Shedeur Sanders pushes back on widespread personality questions

There's been a lot of questions on Shedeur Sanders' personality throughout the draft process. This ranges from the Senior Bowl to the NFL combine. However, in an appearance on NFL Network’s “The Insiders,” the quarterback defended both his personality and approach (via Yahoo! Sports).

"When I go visit these coaches and when I go to all these different franchises, I ask them truly what I think and how I feel," Sanders explained, as NFL.com's Nick Shook shared. "Some get offended, some like it, some don't.
“Make some people uncomfortable, some people invite that. They know what type of person and what type of player they're gonna get out of me, so I just have to make sure, you know, what type of culture or what type of dynamic I'm going to have with them also."

The series of dramas that have occurred in the last couple of months has played a role in the drastic fall of Sanders' draft stock. However, he continues to be seen as a first-round pick and could go off the board in the top 10. He's been linked to a host of teams including the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
