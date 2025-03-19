Shedeur Sanders drops one-word message for Juju Lewis’ after his ode to former Colorado QB

Shedeur Sanders has approved of Julian Lewis to do his popular touchdown celebration. On Wednesday, the Colorado Buffaloes posted a video on Instagram of "Juju" completing a deep pass to his teammate. Afterward, the footage cuts to Lewis showing off his wrist as if he had a watch on, which Sanders did during his college football career to celebrate touchdowns.

The Buffaloes post also tagged Sanders to get him to respond. The 2025 NFL draft prospect commented to show his support for using his touchdown celebration.

"Legendary," Sanders wrote.

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a great season, where they went 9-4 and placed fourth in the Big 12. Sanders played a key role in the team's success as he had the best season of his college football career. He was among the nation's best quarterbacks, with 353 completed passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

On Dec. 28, Sanders played his final game in a Buffaloes uniform in a 36-14 blowout defeat to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. He finished 16 of 23 for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft after ending his college football career with 1,264 passes for 14,327 yards and 134 touchdowns.

"Juju" is expected to take over the starting quarterback role in his freshman year. He'll try to lead the Buffaloes into a new era with key players like Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter off the roster. That said, he has some competition in spring training camp.

Julian Lewis vs. Kaidon Salter: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback options for 2025 season

Julian Lewis starred for the Carrollton High School Trojans. He completed 736 passes for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns to become one of the top quarterback prospects to enter college football for the 2025 season.

"Juju" seems to have the edge of leading the team. However, Kaidon Salter is also looking to compete for the starting role.

Salter transferred to Colorado after four seasons with the Liberty Flames. Last year, he completed 147 passes for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns. One of Salter's best performances was in Liberty's win over the East Carolina Pirates on Sept. 21. The experienced quarterback finished 19 of 32 for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

Deion Sanders will evaluate both players to see who is the best option to start in his third year as coach. The endorsement from Shedeur could boost Juju's confidence as he continues to compete against Salter in practice.

