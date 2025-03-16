Shedeur Sanders gets real about his emotions as he gears up to leave Coach Prime for the NFL: "It's really no difference"

Shedeur Sanders has been coached by his father, Deion, at every stop since high school. The quarterback and Coach Prime helped elevate Jackson State before doing the same at Colorado. Now, as Shedeur heads to the 2025 NFL draft, many are wondering how he will adjust without his father by his side every day.

Shedeur Sanders doesn’t seem concerned. He addressed the topic on the “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders” podcast on Thursday.

"Me and Pops had a good run, but all good things must come to an end," Sanders said. "The thing is, it's different if you didn't know it was gonna come to an end, then one day it just happen. That's more, like, traumatic or something, but (I) already, mentally, was ready for that day."

"So, it's really no difference because I feel like I got the life tools and I've been in enough offenses and been in enough situations to know how to operate and how to run a franchise and how to play my part in a franchise ... and be the face of it."

The Buffaloes will move forward next season with either Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter or highly touted recruit Julian Lewis, both of whom will look to uphold the standard Sanders set.

Former NFL scout says Shedeur Sanders has franchise QB potential

Much has been made of Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock. As the NFL offseason began, he was considered a candidate to be the first quarterback taken. However, after choosing not to participate in college all-star games or work out at the NFL scouting combine, his draft outlook appears to have tumbled.

Former NFL scout Louis Riddick weighed in this week, saying he believes Sanders is a top-tier prospect.

"I view him as a franchise player," Riddick said. "I view him as a franchise quarterback. It would be great again to follow the blueprint of drafting him, have the quarterback room set up to where he can kind of get his bearings, get settled in Year 1, and then take off Year 2."

"He has the mental horsepower. He has plenty of arm strength. He has plenty of mobility. He has toughness galore."

Sanders was previously rumored to be a potential target for the Cleveland Browns or New York Jets, but both teams recently acquired quarterbacks through free agency or trades. More recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as a possible landing spot for him.

