Shedeur Sanders' gf Storm Reid shares glimpses of her USC basketball game attendance at Galen Center

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' girlfriend, Storm Reid, shared a peek of her Sunday night at Galen Center attending a USC women's basketball game. The Trojans defeated the San Diego Toreros 89-58 to lift their perfect season record to 8-0.

In a story posted on her Instagram account, Reid was surrounded by minor celebrities like Hit-Boy, Big Hit and Tracey Mills.

On the sporting side, freshman JuJu Watkins scored 30 points for the USC Trojans for the fifth time this season. At one point, Watkins scored 11 straight points to raise the Trojans' lead from five to 16.

Toreros star player Kylie Horstmeyer led San Diego in scoring, tying her record of 18 points in a single game. USC legend and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Cheryl Miller was also courtside cheering on the Trojans.

Storm Reid supports her boyfriend, Shedeur Sanders, in all his endeavors

Storm Reid is a 20-year-old acclaimed actress who has appeared in films like "12 Years a Slave," "Sleight," "A Wrinkle in Time" and "The Suicide Squad." She has also played a part in acclaimed TV shows such as "The Last of Us" and "Euphoria."

Her relationship with the Colorado quarterback was made known at the start of the year when they attended the premiere of her movie "Missing" together in January.

When Storm Reid was asked around that time if she would be supporting Shedeur Sanders in his sporting career, the actress said:

"Whether I’m there or not, I do support, I will for sure be in the student section, or wherever I am, rooting for the Buffaloes… wearing the number and everything."

Shedeur Sanders 2023 season

Shedeur Sanders had a season that saw him become the brightest spot in a Colorado team that alternated between glimpses of greatness and disappointment. It went the same for the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sander threw for a respectable 3,230 passing yards, with 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. He had a QBR of 63 that ranked 57 among signal-callers in the nation.

However, he had -77 rushing yards and was the most sacked quarterback in the country with 52 sacks.