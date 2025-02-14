“Shedeur Sanders is going to fail in the NFL”: Former Jets scout sends clear message to NFL teams while assessing CU star

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has stayed steady in recent months. Since the end of the regular season, most draft experts have agreed that he will be a top-five pick. He is widely viewed as a top-two QB, alongside Miami's Cam Ward. Most mock drafts have the two QBs getting drafted within the top five.

On Wednesday, analyst Joel Klatt posted a clip from "The Joel Klatt Show" where he shared his opinion on Sanders' draft future.

"I don't think Shedeur Sanders is gonna wanna play in Tennessee and I do not believe that any other player should be taken number one," Klatt said. "Tennessee can either not take him and go with Cam Ward at number one, or I think they can get some capital. Fall back, and still potentially get Cam Ward.

"I think Tennessee trades the first pick. I believe the Giants jump up from number three to one. They do have a good relationship with Shedeur Sanders. They have vetted him out several times. I believe that it is reciprocal there and I believe the Giants move up to number one and pick Shedeur Sanders with the number one pick in the NFL draft."

However, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly disagreed with Klatt, saying he thinks Sanders will fail in the NFL.

"I believe Shedeur Sanders is going to fail in the NFL if any team takes him in rounds 1-7," Kelly tweeted.

Kelly has consistently voiced his opinion that he does not think Sanders' college success will translate to the NFL.

Daniel Kelly says the only reason Shedeur Sanders is getting first-round attention is because of his last name

Daniel Kelly has posted about Shedeur Sanders several times in recent months. He does not think Sanders can perform at the NFL level against high-level defenders. He has also expressed concerns about his character, citing emotional outbursts during games at referees.

On January 30th, Kelly said he does not think he would be getting first-round attention if Deion Sanders was not his father.

"As a former NFL scout, the only reason Shedeur Sanders is even in the first round discussion is because of his last name. There’s nothing on his game film that supports it," Kelly tweeted.

While the debate continues, Sanders is currently projected to be a top-five pick by almost all draft boards.

