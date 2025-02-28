"Shedeur Sanders is a great teammate": Jimmy Horn Jr. raves about Coach Prime & Colorado at 2025 NFL Combine

Colorado Buffaloes receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. raved about Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders during his 2025 NFL Draft Combine press conference.

Horn is expected to be a Day 3 pick or potential UDFA in the 2025 NFL Draft, but was invited to the Combine. During his media session, he praised Shedeur for being a great teammate on and off the field.

"Shedeur is a great teammate in the huddle, if you don't know something, he will help you out. If you need help with something off the field, he will help you out, he will break film down with you and everything," Horn said.

Along with praising Shedeur Sanders, he also praised his father, Coach Prime. Horn says Deion Sanders is like a father figure to him and he is always a man of his word.

"Coach Prime is like a father and son relationship. I met Coach Prime in high school, that was my big decision to go to Colorado. He was recruiting me in high school. Coach Prime has been a man of his word and I love the man to death."

Horn recorded 37 receptions for 441 yards and a touchdown last season with Colorado. The receiver is hoping to boost his draft stock at the Combine as he is a fringe draft prospect and could be a UDFA.

Shedeur Sanders vows to turn around an NFL franchise

Shedeur Sanders has plenty of confidence going into the 2025 NFL Draft. He is likely to be one of the first quarterbacks selected and believes that he will be able to change a franchise around.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back," said Sanders, via ESPN. "So, you don't think I could come to an NFL franchise and change the program again? It's history. We've done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."

Sanders also sent a message to NFL teams ahead of the draft.

"That's the plan," Sanders said. "If that's not what you're trying to do, don't (pick) me. If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't (pick) me. You should know history repeats itself over and over and over and I've done it over and over and over. So, it should be no question."

The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26.

