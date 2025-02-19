"Shedeur Sanders is hilarious": Fans in splits over Colorado QB's bizzare brag with Cam Ward during practice

Shedeur Sanders made a name for himself during his two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. Apart from that, the son of 2x Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders got the opportunity to sign lucrative deals with various brands.

As the offseason progresses, Shedeur Sanders is getting ready for the upcoming NFL draft while practicing together with another top draft prospect, Cam Ward. On Tuesday, "Well Off Forever" posted a conversation between the duo during their training session which has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, we see Ward continuously take playful jabs at the Colorado quarterback's stamina.

"I hope you're not leaving to get water. We just had the first drill...We ain't even done with the first drill," Ward said. "I guess that's how it is in Colorado... that's what it's like for a nine-win man."

Shedeur Sanders made a rebuttal by flexing his name's branding in front of Ward. He said that he drinks only Gatorade since he has a deal with the brand.

"I didn't have water. I drink Gatorade. S**t I get paid for."

Fans took to the comment section to react to Shedeur's hilarious reply to Cam Ward's playful jabs.

"Shedeur (Sanders) is hilarious, he like I drink Gatorade I get paid for it", one fan said.

"NAH 2 GOTTA RELAX 'I GET PAID FOR IT' THAT WAS A FLEX FLEX", another fan commented.

Comments on Well Off video

"Maaaan these two right here might have the thickest skin in the game! Gotta love it!", this fan wrote.

"Murda'd him with that one!!! I like these two dudes!! They are pure comedy!!!", another fan stated

Comments on Well Off video

"I hope they both get Super Bowl rings because the one without will hear it for life," one fan said.

"Stepbrothers at it again," this fan commented.

Comments on Well Off video

Rapper Gillie Da Kid shares striking remarks about Shedeur Sanders ahead of NFL draft

On Feb. 12, rapper 'Gillie Da Kid' appeared on the "Club Shay Shay Show." During his interaction with host Shannon Sharpe, the rapper talked about how he wanted the Tennessee Titans to draft Shedeur Sanders with the No.1 overall pick.

Gillie Da Kid also made an interesting remark about the quarterback's stint with the Colorado Buffaloes.

"I would want to see Shedeur Sanders go to the Titans No.1 overall. This kid has been through a lot more than every other kid in the draft," "King Gillie" said. "He always had to live up to being Deion Sanders' son. He's always had the spotlight on him and all he did was produce."

"He went to the worst FBS school in college football and two years later, they are ranked in the Top 25."

Before the draft, Shedeur Sanders has the opportunity to make a case for himself during the upcoming scouting combine this month. His NFL future remains uncertain and fans will probably get a concrete answer to their questions later on in April.

