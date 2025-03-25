Shedeur Sanders incorporates meditation & mindfulness into his schedule amid mounting criticism from experts

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is incorporating meditation into his daily schedule ahead of the NFL Draft. Sanders released his latest YouTube video on Sunday, showing what his routine is like, and it included a segment of him practising meditation.

Sanders featured this mindfulness routine in his latest vlog which showcased him working alongside a trainer who was guiding him through the process of meditation.

The quarterback is using meditation to possibly calm his mind ahead of the NFL Draft. The pre-draft process has been a rollercoaster ride for him, and his draft stock has taken a tumble as one anonymous NFL QBs coach called him brash and arrogant.

However, his father and Colorado Buffaloes' coach Deion Sanders, recently came out and said that the criticism was part of a smear campaign against his son. Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, has spoken about how the process has been a learning experience for him.

"It's definitely a learning experience that a lot of things aren't in your control and just getting the knowledge from dad and just coach, family and friends and everybody, you know that's supporting me and helping me through this process is extremely important," Sanders said (via USA Today). "And I'm thankful that I have those resources."

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Buffaloes in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders is blocking out the noise ahead of NFL Draft

Heading into the NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders has faced criticism about his character as well as his playing ability. However, he says he doesn't care what people say about him and that he's just focused on himself.

“We always understood to block out the noise, even from Jackson State and Colorado,” Sanders told the NFL Network. “There’s a lot of critics, there’s a lot of hate. But we know what to do. We know how to handle that in every way, so we remain happy."

"Either you’re gonna be watching or you’re gonna be talking about it," Sanders added. "It’s gonna be one of the two, so I’d rather be the one getting talked about than the one just watching, hating on another guy.”

Despite the criticism against him, Shedeur Sanders is likely to be a top-10 pick and is projected by several mock drafts to be selected with the third overall pick by the New York Giants. The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

