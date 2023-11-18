Shedeur Sanders did not have the start he would have expected in Week 12. The Colorado Buffaloes have their horns locked with the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field, hoping to secure their first win after losing their last four games.

After a shaky start, the Cougars took the lead in the first quarter with a touchdown. But the disappointment for Colorado continued as Shedeur Sanders suffered from a setback in the early moments of the Week 12 clash.

It looks like Sanders suffered an arm injury after being sacked by Washington State players in the first half. After being sacked, the quarterback fell to the ground in grimacing pain from what seems to be an injury to his throwing arm. While he was still able to have his grip on the football, Deion Sanders decided to replace him with freshman QB Ryan Staub.

It has been a disappointing past few games for Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado O-line has not been successful in protecting their quarterback, who is already sacked more than 40 times this campaign. Will he be making his way back to the game in order to lead the Buffs on the field against the Cougars?

Shedeur Sanders returns to score a passing TD to Travis Hunter

Fortunately for Buffs fans, the injury to their quarterback did not seem to be a devastating one despite the hard-hitting tackle. He returned to the field after a few minutes of being on the sidelines while the Cougars took the lead with a 14-0 scoreline.

After making his comeback, the Colorado quarterback showcased his brilliance with the ball, as he was the playmaker for the Buffs in what looked like a moment of hope for a comeback. In the first quarter itself, Shedeur threw a 45-yard TD pass to Travis Hunter, putting Colorado on the scoreboard for the night.

But Washington State immediately made their own play. With just around 40 seconds left of the first quarter, Leyton Smithson made a 98-yard kick return run, which eventually led to the third touchdown for the Cougars, with the score being 21-7 at the end of the first half.