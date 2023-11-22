Shedeur Sanders injury update: Coach Prime provides latest update on Colorado QB ahead of Utah game

Shedeur Sanders has been impressive for the Colorado Buffaloes this season, despite the team's recent struggles. However, the quarterback is dealing with multiple injuries heading into Colorado's final regular season game of 2023.

The Buffaloes face the Utah Utes on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Rice–Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Shedeur Sanders injury update

On Tuesday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke to reporters about Shedeur's injury. He said that the signal-caller is listed as day-to-day on the Buffaloes' injury report.

“Shedeur is not feeling well right now. It’s a day-by-day situation with Shedeur. We’re praying he gets healthy, and he’s able to play because he is who he is and, when he’s on the field, we have a tremendous chance to win.”

Sheduer left the game early against Washington State last weekend. It was later reported that the quarterback was feeling numbness in his throwing hand and had trouble gripping the football after taking a hit from Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. on a play.

Although Shedeur returned briefly, he rolled his ankle on a bad snap in the second quarter. He headed to the locker room and didn't feature in the rest of the game. Sheduer was replaced by Ryan Staub but the Buffaloes eventually lost the game 56-14. It was their fifth defeat in a row, and they fell to the bottom of the Pac-12.

Who will replace Shedeur Sanders?

If Sheduer Sanders is unable to play against the Utah Utes next weekend, backup quarterback Ryan Staub is expected to start for Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders has racked up 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns on 298 passes this season. He has also recorded four rushing touchdowns across 11 games. Despite Sanders' strong displays, Colorado is last in the Pac-12 with a 4-7 overall record and a 1-7 record in the conference.

Nonetheless, the Buffaloes will hope that Sanders is able to make a quick recovery for the game against the Utes next weekend.