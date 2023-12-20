Shedeur Sanders injury update: Deion Sanders provides telling insight on $4M NIL-valued Colorado QB ahead of spring ball

The Colorado Buffaloes had their first spring practice on Sunday. Head coach Deion Sanders, along with his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, spoke about the return of the latter to the team's practice sessions.

In a Zoom call with The Associated Press on Monday, Coach Prime stated that he expects Shedeur to be back under center for the Buffs' spring practices.

“Oh yeah, most definitely. He will be," Sanders told AP. “He just needs some rest and to heal up a little bit because he took a tremendous beating.”

The quarterback had to miss the Buffs' final game due to a fractured bone in his back.

“And that provoked some things in me to do some things differently because the beating that he took,” he added. “Sometimes, people forget that I’m not only his coach, but that’s my son. So, I understand that’s not how this is supposed to go.”

Deion Sanders responded to his son’s injuries by hiring Ex- Minnesota Vikings' Phil Loadholt as the offensive line coach and recruiting new linemen via the transfer portal.

“We’ve played youth league, high school, and at an HBCU and we’ve never been beaten up like this,” Prime Time added. “So, something had to change in that aspect.”

The Buffs QB completed nearly 70 percent of his passes but was sacked 52 times, leading to the fractured bone in his back.

How much is Shedeur Sanders’ NIL deal worth?

According to ‘The Daily Mail’, Shedeur’ NIL value is estimated to be around $4 million.

His father, Deion Sanders, led the Buffaloes to a 3-0 record at the start of the season and managed to attract millions of viewers and celebrities to their games.

With the Prime effect, his sons have also earned great name recognition, being among the top NIL earners.

Shedeur Sanders’ rise as a junior quarterback is significant. He has shown tangible talent and, according to en.as.com, he has signed deals worth $5.1 million, with the potential to earn up to $10 million.

