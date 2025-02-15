Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart join elite list of accurate QBs including Joe Burrow

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is viewed as one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft alongside Miami's Cam Ward. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart has been rising up the draft rankings as well after his impressive performance in the Gator Bowl and now looks like he could be a top-three QB in his draft class.

Ad

On Saturday, analytics expert Adam Carter posted on X about the 11 college QBs since 2012 that have had a clear pocket accuracy rating of over 70%. Both Sanders and Dart joined the elite list, which includes Cincinnati Bengals star QB Joe Burrow.

"Every P5 QB prospect since 2012 that has had a clean pocket accuracy rate > 70% in a season (min. 250 attempts). Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shough join the elite accuracy tier," Carter wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyler Shough from Louisville also joined the list, but he is not viewed as a top QB prospect in the draft like Sanders and Dart. He is regularly ranked outside the top 10 QB prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders rejects the possibility that he could fall outside of the top five in the draft

Where Shedeur Sanders will be picked is uncertain, but almost all mock drafts view him as a top-five pick. The most popular spot for him to get picked is by the New York Giants with the third pick.

Ad

However, ESPN's Field Yates released a new mock draft on Tuesday which had Sanders falling to sixth. In his draft, the only team that picked a quarterback inside the top five was the New York Giants who drafted Cam Ward.

In a video posted by Well Off Media on Wednesday, Sanders loudly rejected the possibility of falling to the Las Vegas Raiders at sixth.

"That’s cap bruh; I ain’t going 6th," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Of the teams drafting in the top five, only three are likely to have any interest in drafting a QB, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. The New England Patriots at fourth have Drake Maye as their QB of the future and the Jacksonville Jaguars at fifth have Trevor Lawrence as a young star QB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback