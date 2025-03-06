Shedeur Sanders looks out for brother Shilo before gearing up to feature in the brand new Gatorade ad

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is one of the biggest names in college football who has declared for the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, it is not a surprise to see him get new sponsorships. Sanders signed several brand deals throughout college, and that has continued as his pro career approaches.

As part of a new YouTube video Sanders released on his channel on Wednesday, he is getting ready to participate in a Gatorade ad. When he was talking to the crew about what the plans are for the shoot, they told him that they play music on set. Sanders then gave a shout out to his brother Shilo, telling them to play his mix tape:

"Shilo Sanders' mix tape."

They quickly agree to playing his mix tape when they get to the field for the shoot.

Shedeur Sanders showcases his Gatorade shoot in his latest YouTube video

In the same video, he shouts out his brother Shilo, Shedeur Sanders shows behind the scenes footage of his photoshoot for Gatorade. In one of the clips, Sanders talks to the camera right before the photoshoot starts (10:15):

"Right now for the Rose Bowl we got the Gatorade shoot. It's legendary. We're warming up, we're about to throw. You know? Legendary."

While Sanders is still getting many sponsorship deals as one of the biggest names in college football, his draft stock is not moving in the right direction. Sanders attended the NFL Combin, but did not participate in drills. He only attended to do interviews, but they reportedly did not go well.

According to NBC reporter Matthew Berry, at least two NFL teams did not like how he acted:

"They both said it was a bad meeting and that he came off as unprofessional and disinterested. Both also said that after the meeting they had a lesser opinion of him than prior. These same people both met with Cam Ward as well, and both said they loved Ward, and it was a great meeting."

To make matters worse for Shedeur Sanders, he no longer appears to be a consensus top pick in the draft . In a mock draft done by Dane Brugler with 'The Athletic,' he had Sanders falling all the way to the 21st pick. According to him, Sanders is a wild card who could go in the top six or fall out of the first round entirely.

