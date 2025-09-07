Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on Colorado QB Ryan Staub using his iconic watch flex celebration during win vs. Delaware

Third-string quarterback Ryan Staub turned heads during Colorado’s 31-7 win over Delaware at Folsom Field in Boulder. He got inserted for the Buffaloes’ final possession of the first half, marched the offense 75 yards and capped the drive with a touchdown pass.Staub stayed under center after halftime and struck again, this time connecting on a 71-yard scoring throw that stretched Colorado’s lead to 24-7.Following the big play, Staub imitated Shedeur Sanders’ trademark celebration by flexing an invisible watch.Sanders retweeted a snap of the moment on X with nothing more than a fire emoji.From 2023 to 2024, Staub served as Sanders’ backup, completing 23 of 44 attempts for 254 yards and one touchdown across seven games.After Saturday’s breakout, Staub made sure to credit Sanders for his development.&quot;I've been blessed to be able to sit behind him for two years,&quot; Sanders said (via SI). &quot;I got to see everything that he did and the way he does things day in and day out, the way he sees stuff in the film room.&quot;I've been right there behind it. I've tried to take as much as I can from him because he's going to have an amazing career. He's an amazing quarterback.&quot;Ryan Staub opens up about staying at Colorado despite challengesRyan Staub committed to Colorado prior to Deion Sanders’ arrival in 2022. With Coach Prime at the helm, his son Shedeur Sanders held the starting quarterback role through 2024.Despite spending much of his early career in Shedeur’s shadow, Staub never seriously considered entering the transfer portal, and on Saturday, he explained why.&quot;I kind of fell in love with the process,&quot; Staub said (via SI). &quot;I really enjoyed being here. I enjoyed being in this building, under our coach. I didn't really know where I was at. I stuck my head down and decided to keep working, and I got rewarded for that.&quot;Now, as the last remaining player from Colorado’s 2022 recruiting class, Staub continues to carve out his role. He will aim to build on his phenomenal performances when the Buffaloes take on Houston in Week 3 on Friday.