Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar takes a dig at NFL after son's draft drama draws attention of 7.3 million spectators

NFL drafts usually see a drop in viewership after the first two rounds, but that was not the case this year. Shedeur Sanders, who was the main headline in most coverage prior to the draft, saw a surprising slide, catching the attention of fans everywhere. He was passed on 143 times before the Cleveland Browns picked him at No. 144.

This wasn't expected, since Sanders was supposed to be drafted in the first round and not four rounds later. However, the upside in this was that Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft reportedly averaged 7.3 million viewers across ESPN2, NFL Network, and ABC. It was a 40% jump from last year's numbers, and it doesn't take a lot to guess that Sanders was a major reason.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur's mother, Pilar, sent a pointed message aimed at the NFL after learning this development via her Instagram story on Thursday.

Pilar didn’t hold back, reposting a stat graphic with the caption:

“So, NFL……..uhhh”

Pilar's Instagram story via@pilarsanders

Pilar Sanders promotes Shedeur Sanders' jersey sales and Michael Vick's comment for QB

Pilar Sanders had her hands full, complementing Shedeur Sanders following his unexpected draft slide.

Among all rookies drafted in the NFL in 2025, Shedeur's Browns jersey has been in the most demand. As per a report from the Instagram account @spiritualworld, Sanders has made history by becoming the first ever fifth-round pick to lead all draftees in jersey sales.

Pilar, on her Instagram, promoted this news by resharing the post.

Pilar's Instagram story

In another Instagram story, she highlighted former quarterback Michael Vick's comment for Shedeur after the 2025 NFL draft.

"Shedeur does a lot of things that I wish I could've done. ... His confidence is there. His leadership is there," Vick said via ESPN's SportsCenter.

Pilar shared this quote as well since it's a massive praise coming from a well-rated quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner after leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 season and their first Bowl appearance since 2020.

He was initially viewed as the top quarterback entering the draft before trailing Miami QB Cam Ward in the months leading up to the draft. However, at the 2025 NFL Combine, a report by Josina Anderson claimed that an NFL quarterback coach found the quarterback "brash" and "arrogant."

After that, Shedeur's draft started tumbling down, and finally on Day 3, his name was called.

