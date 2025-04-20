Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar takes "one last drive" to witness once in a lifetime moment for son at Folsom Field

Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, alongside his teammate Travis Hunter, will get recognized during the Spring Game at Folsom Field on Saturday. Following their efforts in the last two seasons, which saw the program go from a one-win season (in 2022) to nine wins last year, Colorado is retiring their No. 2 and No. 12 jersey numbers.
For the event in Boulder, Sanders' mother, Pilar, wants to be there with her son as he gets recognized by the school. On Saturday, she posted a video from her car where she was seen heading back to Boulder. It was a scenic video of the snow-dusted mountains surrounding Boulder, Colorado, and featured a poignant message that read:
"LEGENDARY - Retiring #2."
Pilar made her feelings known as a proud mother as she wrote in the caption:
"Taking this one last drive in to retire my son’s jersey number #2 what an honor and a privilege to have spent two in years Boulder, Colorado with them, it’s been amazing and to see these sites everyday nothing short of Fun, Gratitude and High Vibes!"
Deion Sanders addresses backlash over premature jersey retirement of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter
The jersey retirement news of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter has rubbed many the wrong way. Colorado has 135 years of history, but Sanders and Hunter will only be the fifth and sixth players whose jerseys will get retired.
As such, many think it's insulting for those who have also done well for the program in the past. Brown and former CU receiver Darrin Chiaverini wrote:
“Legacy’s need time to be evaluated and proper steps should be taken so history is preserved properly. Congratulations to Shedeur and Travis. No doubt they are etched in Colorado Football lore, but let’s make sure we honor those that came before.”
Following the intense backlash, Colorado coach and father of Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders, finally addressed the elephant in the room.
“Let’s get the elephant out the room,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to talk about this too long. I’m just gonna talk briefly and let it go. We ‘re talking about Shedeur. We ain’t talking about nobody else. If his last name wasn’t Sanders, we wouldn’t have this discussion. Only reason we’re having this discussion is his last name is Sanders. That’s it.”
If we talk about merits, both Sanders and Hunter deserved to be in contention for jersey retirement. The only problem is in the timing, and that's why it has attracted negative comments.
