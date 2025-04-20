Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar takes "one last drive" to witness once in a lifetime moment for son at Folsom Field

Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, alongside his teammate Travis Hunter, will get recognized during the Spring Game at Folsom Field on Saturday. Following their efforts in the last two seasons, which saw the program go from a one-win season (in 2022) to nine wins last year, Colorado is retiring their No. 2 and No. 12 jersey numbers.

Ad

For the event in Boulder, Sanders' mother, Pilar, wants to be there with her son as he gets recognized by the school. On Saturday, she posted a video from her car where she was seen heading back to Boulder. It was a scenic video of the snow-dusted mountains surrounding Boulder, Colorado, and featured a poignant message that read:

"LEGENDARY - Retiring #2."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pilar made her feelings known as a proud mother as she wrote in the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Taking this one last drive in to retire my son’s jersey number #2 what an honor and a privilege to have spent two in years Boulder, Colorado with them, it’s been amazing and to see these sites everyday nothing short of Fun, Gratitude and High Vibes!"

Ad

Deion Sanders addresses backlash over premature jersey retirement of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

The jersey retirement news of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter has rubbed many the wrong way. Colorado has 135 years of history, but Sanders and Hunter will only be the fifth and sixth players whose jerseys will get retired.

As such, many think it's insulting for those who have also done well for the program in the past. Brown and former CU receiver Darrin Chiaverini wrote:

Ad

“Legacy’s need time to be evaluated and proper steps should be taken so history is preserved properly. Congratulations to Shedeur and Travis. No doubt they are etched in Colorado Football lore, but let’s make sure we honor those that came before.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the intense backlash, Colorado coach and father of Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders, finally addressed the elephant in the room.

“Let’s get the elephant out the room,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to talk about this too long. I’m just gonna talk briefly and let it go. We ‘re talking about Shedeur. We ain’t talking about nobody else. If his last name wasn’t Sanders, we wouldn’t have this discussion. Only reason we’re having this discussion is his last name is Sanders. That’s it.”

If we talk about merits, both Sanders and Hunter deserved to be in contention for jersey retirement. The only problem is in the timing, and that's why it has attracted negative comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place