Shedeur Sanders to New York Giants reportedly imminent as Daniel Jeremiah justifies his latest NFL mock draft

Shedeur Sanders who was viewed as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, seems to have sunk in Daniel Jeremiah's latest NFL mock draft. He released the updated 3.0 version of his predictions and to no surprise, Sanders continued to remain No. 3 overall with the New York Giants.

Ad

The veteran analyst shared his justification for the Colorado quarterback's spot. According to Jeremiah, the first two spots could be flipped between Cam Ward and Abdul Carter since both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns will have their wishes fulfilled with these two prospects. But in the case of Sanders, the scenario is different.

Shedeur Sanders at Colorado - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the highlighting pointers Jeremiah mentioned was that the Giants organization had been closely following Sanders since the 2024 season. From the NFL Combine to Pro Day meets, they have been attending almost all the events. (8:20)

Ad

Trending

“A common question that comes up when you do what I did in this mock draft is, why should Sanders be good enough for the Giants or why is he not good enough for the Browns. That's a common question, and I can explain it this way. You know, with Abdul Carter being there, I think, you know, as the head premium player, premium position, that's a tougher decision when you're choosing between those two options. Obviously, he's off the table here for the Giants,” Jeremiah explained to his co-host Greg on Thursday.

Ad

“The other thing is, sometimes you get these little pieces of information, some of it's yet to be verified, and this is 100% in that camp. But I was told by someone not outside the Giants organization, but someone inside the league, that said the Giants had a presence at every single Colorado game this year. They were following shooter Sanders around the entire season.

Ad

"So that seemed to me, oh, it's kind of interesting. Now, I haven't talked to anybody with the Giants to verify that. I'm sure reporters can take the baton from here and see what they can figure out. But I was like, man, they've done a lot of work and a lot of homework on Shedeur Sanders,” he added.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders could also draw interest from Tennessee Titans

While the debate is still lingering around the Giants, the Titans could still be on the run since they possess the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The franchise is in dire need of a QB and getting Sanders could still be a likely possibility.

In the 2024 season, Shedeur Sanders recorded 4,134 passing yards and scored 37 touchdowns while only throwing 10 interceptions. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award and saw his draft stock soar like never before.

What are your predictions for Coach Prime's son this draft season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place