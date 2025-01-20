“Shedeur Sanders is an NFL cornerback’s dream”: Former Jets scout rips Coach Prime’s son to shreds ahead of NFL draft 2025

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight in regard to the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback is expected to go as a top-10 pick, but some analysts have pointed out the chink in Sanders' armor.

On Saturday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly tweeted why he feels Sanders would be an "NFL cornerback's dream" after studying the signal-caller's plays.

"Shedeur Sanders is an #NFL cornerbacks dream," Kelly tweeted. "As a former NFL Scout, I went back and studied every snap Sanders took this season at Colorado on game film. He threw with little to no anticipation against man coverage at the intermediate route level (11-19 yards).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He waited to throw until the receiver was making his break —or after. Most of the time it was after."

Expand Tweet

Kelly was also surprised that Colorado coach Deion Sanders did not work on Shedeur's anticipation concerning the opposition defense, especially since he was a two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback in the big league.

Despite Sanders' heroics in the 2024 season, the Colorado star was sacked 42 times, the most in the NCAA. Earlier in the season, Sanders put the blame on his offensive line, urging them to do better.

During Colorado's 28-10 loss to Nebraska on Sept. 7, Sanders was sacked six times. He then compared CU's offensive line to the Cornhuskers' OL.

"I mean, how many times did Raiola get touched?" Sanders said, referring to the Nebraska quarterback and the superior play of his line in the game. "Of course, when you're able to run the ball consistently, that opens up the pass, you know? But it's just like, you've got to understand what your team's good at.

"Why would we keep running the ball when we get out there and there's a must-get situation and we don't get it?"

Shedeur Sanders boosted his draft stock after strong 2024 season with Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

While there have been analysts pointing out faults in Shedeur Sanders' attributes, the Colorado quarterback made the most of his final year with the Buffs.

The CU signal-caller completed 353 of 477 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also scored four touchdowns on 100 carries across 13 games.

Sanders' fine displays led to him being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether Sanders lands in the big league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place