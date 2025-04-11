Shedeur Sanders opens up about stitching a plan together in advance for facing off Travis Hunter in the NFL

Shedeur Sanders is eager to get the chance to play against Travis Hunter when the time comes.

Sanders and Hunter spent their entire college careers as teammates, but it is likely they will be drafted by different teams. If they do end up being on different teams, Sanders says he's already thinking about how he'd attack Hunter if he is playing cornerback.

"I thought about that, it is how it has to be... I know I'll at least have to face him, I'm getting my plan together now," Sanders said at Up & Adams.

It would be interesting to see how Sanders and Hunter would play each other. There's no doubt both of them would want to get one over the other to have bragging rights.

Shedeur Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Hunter, meanwhile, recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while on defense, he recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass defenses, 4 interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Deion Sanders believes Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter should be the top 2 picks

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders expects Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter should be the top-two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders thinks they are the best prospects and expects them to have great careers in the NFL.

"It's tremendous," Sanders said at Colorado's Pro Day, via ESPN. "... They should be going 1-2 [in the draft], that's the way I feel about it. They are the two best players in this draft. ... The surest bets in this draft are those two young men, and I didn't stutter or stammer when I said that."

Hunter is expected to be the second overall pick, while Sanders' draft stock is very murky. He is expected to go past the eighth overall pick and could fall all the way down to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 20s.

Sanders, however, is confident he will be able to help turn whatever NFL team drafts him around and be a franchise-changing quarterback.

Sanders also doesn't care where he will be picked.

“The number where you go don’t matter,” Sanders said, via NBC. “I reference Tom Brady, because he is the best of the best in all categories. He ain’t go first. So, the number you get picked don’t matter. I wasn’t the top-rated quarterback coming out of high school, because there a lot of things that people will like and don’t like about me. I’m realistic, and I’m realistic about my family and everything that people say that comes with it.”

