  • Shedeur Sanders pens emotional message for Deion & Colorado after crushing 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech in season opener

By Maliha
Modified Aug 30, 2025 05:28 GMT
Deion Sanders’ debut game at Colorado without his sons-quarterback Shedeur and safety Shilo-as well as Heisman winner Travis Hunter didn’t go as planned. On Friday night, a packed Folsom Field watched Georgia Tech hand the Buffaloes a 27-20 loss.

Following the loss, Coach Prime came under fire for questionable clock management, as Colorado held on to its timeouts late in the game. However, Shedeur offered Buffaloes fans some encouragement with a promising tweet about his father.

"They’ll figure things out. They have a great head coach," Shedeur posted.
Shedeur began his college career playing for Coach Prime at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado, where he played two seasons in Boulder. Over his Buffaloes career, he totaled 7,364 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

In his final season, Shedeur threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. In April, Colorado announced that Sanders’ jersey number, along with Hunter’s, would be retired in recognition of their impact on the program.

Skip Bayless pushes for Julian Lewis as Shedeur Sanders' successor

After finishing the 2024 season with a 9-4 record with Shedeur Sanders, expectations around Boulder were higher than ever. But in Friday’s loss to Georgia Tech, Colorado couldn’t fully take advantage of three straight turnovers by the Yellow Jackets to open the game.

Shedeur's successor and current Colorado QB1 Kaidon Salter still delivered a solid performance, completing 17 of 28 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown through the air, while adding 43 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Even so, outspoken analyst Skip Bayless made it clear he believes former five-star recruit Julian Lewis should be viewed as the long-term answer under center instead of Salter.

"Kaidon Salter is a shifty scrambler but just not accurate enough as a passer. Feels like Deion is going to have to give 5-star Julian Lewis a shot sooner than later," Bayless tweeted.
Lewis started every game for Carrollton High School in Georgia and guided the school to a 39-4 record. Throughout 42 high school games, he compiled 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns.

The Buffaloes will look to bounce back next Saturday against Delaware.

