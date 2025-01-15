Shedeur Sanders pops out as QB1 for NFL draft analyst despite Quinn Ewers' recent announcement

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He is viewed as one of the two top QB options alongside Miami's Cam Ward. However, the scouting community is divided on which player should get picked first.

On Wednesday, NFL draft analyst Jake Rabadi shared his thoughts. He posted a video that featured a great play by Sanders and said that he is his No. 1 QB in the draft, despite the recent announcement of Texas QB Quinn Ewers.

"I’ve done some in-depth scouting on the QBs in this class for about a month now & Shedeur Sanders is my QB1 so far," Rabadi said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think the arm strength concerns are a little overblown & his accuracy is awesome. Very smart QB for the most part who has shown glimpses of extending plays at a fairly high level. Pocket presence badly needs work, but I think that’s a fixable trait & should improve (or be less noticeable) behind a good OL."

Expand Tweet

Rabadi discussed Sanders' arm strength concerns. That has been a talking point for many scouts this season, with many believing that he does not have the strength star NFL QBs have.

He added that pocket passing has been an issue for Sanders throughout his career. However, he said that if has a good offensive line, that will not be as big of an issue in the NFL. Notably, the Buffaloes had a poor offensive line this season, making Sanders' struggles as a pocket passer more obvious.

What teams are most likely to draft Shedeur Sanders?

With Shedeur Sanders expected to be one of the first two QBs drafted in April, the Tennessee Titans are an option with the first overall pick as they need a young star QB.

The New York Giants, who own the third overall pick, have also been mentioned as Sanders' potential landing spot in recent months if the Titans draft Cam Ward.

The Las Vegas Raiders have expressed interest in drafting Sanders. However, with the sixth overall pick, it is unlikely that he will still be available. If the Raiders want Sanders, they will need to trade up to draft him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place